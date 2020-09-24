Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins & more coming together for GO Global Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GO Campaign(LOS ANGELES) — Actors Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor are joining forces to host the GO Global Gala 2020 in support of COVID-19 relief.

Hosted by GO Campaign, People reports that the event will feature performances by HAIM, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Judith Hill and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenny and Kaitlin Olson will also appear.

Additionally, viewers will have access to a raffle and special prizes to be awarded by the celebrity participants during the show.

“We have the power and platform to make really impactful changes to so many people’s lives. I love supporting the GO Campaign and am excited about helping children and families in all these communities,” Collins says in a statement.

GO Campaign is an organization that provides aid to orphans and vulnerable children worldwide. Its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund has awarded more than $179,000 in grants to front line organizations in countries including Haiti, Kenya and the U.S.

Fans can register now for tickets to attend the free virtual gala, which streams on the GO Gala website on October 24 at 8 p.m.

By Cillea Houghton

