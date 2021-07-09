Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin producing Navajo murder thriller series ‘Dark Winds’ for AMC

L-R McClarnon, Gordon — AMC

Screen legend Robert Redford and Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin have teamed up to bring the work of one of their favorite authors to the small screen, in the AMC drama Dark Winds.

Based on author Tony Hillerman‘s “Leaphorn and Chee” book series, the 1970s-set Dark Winds follows two Navajo police officers investigating a series of grisly murders. AMC notes, “the case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts.”

The show’s writers room is comprised of Native American writers, and its two leads, Westworld‘s Zahn McClarnon and The Red Road‘s Kiowa Gordon, who play the investigators, share Native American ancestry.

In a statement, Martin said, “Down here in the Southwest, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee are as iconic as Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, Philip Marlowe, and Travis McGee.” Martin adds he “could not agree fast enough” to help adapt Hillerman’s work.

Redford added, “I read my first Tony Hillerman novel in 1986 while filming in New Mexico and was immediately hooked,” calling the author, “a master storyteller.” The multiple Oscar winner added, “I am happy to partner with George…and AMC on this project, and am especially grateful for the collaboration with President Nez and The Navajo Nation.”

Season one of Dark Winds will include six episodes and is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.

