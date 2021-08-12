Robin Williams’ children speak out on anniversary of his death

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Robin Williams‘ children have spoken out on the seventh anniversary of the comedian’s death.

Zak Williams, the late actor’s eldest child, shared a heartfelt message directed at his father, while daughter Zelda Williams spoke to others grappling with loss.

“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved,” Zak Williams wrote Wednesday. “You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

“Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting,” Zelda Williams added. “We’re not alone. X”

Robin Williams was 63 years old when he died by suicide in 2014. His children pay homage to their father every now and then on social media, and through actions in their personal lives. Zak Williams, a mental health advocate, named his son McLaurin, which was Robin’s middle name, while Cody Williams, the comedian’s youngest child, got married on his father’s birthday in 2019.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

