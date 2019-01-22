'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead 91st Academy Awards nominations

Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced this morning by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani, live from from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ period piece The Favourite led the pack with 10 nominations apiece.

Black Panther also surprised, with seven nominations, including Marvel Studios’ first-ever Best Picture nomination. Indeed, it’s the first superhero EVER to have a Best Picture nomination. Another first: Roma is the first Best Picture nod from Netflix.

And Spike Lee also logged a first: his first nomination for Best Director, for the multiply-nominated BlacKkKlansman.

The Best Picture field had eight nominees; it could have had as many as 10. In addition to Black Panther, the field includes Roma, Green Book, Vice, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite.

Here are the main nominees:

Best Actor:

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Director:

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Best Original Screenplay:

The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed – Paul Schrader

Green Book – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

Vice – Adam McKay

Best Animated Feature:

Incredibles 2 – Brad Bird

Isle of Dogs – Wes Anderson

Mirai – Mamoru Hosoda

Ralph Breaks the Internet – Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” from Black Panther

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Animated Short:

Animal Behaviour – Alison Snowden, David Fine

Bao – Domee Shi

Late Afternoon – Louise Bagnall

One Small Step – Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

Weekends – Trevor Jimenez

