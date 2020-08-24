Rose McGowan accuses Alyssa Milano of making 'Charmed' set a “toxic” environment

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano have gotten into a Twitter feud over last week’s Democratic National Convention, with the former accusing her Charmed co-star of creating a “toxic” environment on the set of the show.

McGowan and Milano went at it on Friday after McGowan criticized Democrats for “achieving nothing” after the final night of the convention.

Milano fired back at McGowan in a series of tweets, listing the Democratic party’s accomplishments over the years, while calling McGowan’s comments, “the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do.”

“Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention-seeking tweets,” she furthered.

McGowan responded by accusing Milano of stealing the #MeToo movement from founder Tarana Burke.

“You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed,” she tweeted.

McGowan then accused Milano of being difficult to work with on Charmed, claiming Alyssa “threw a fit in front of the crew” and yelled, “They don’t pay me enough to do this s***!'”

“I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f****** fraud,” she concluded.

