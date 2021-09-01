Rose McGowan calls Oprah “as fake as they come”

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible

Rose McGowan is not a fan of Oprah Winfrey.

On Sunday, the actress and activist took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the longtime television talk show host.

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t,” McGowan wrote, sharing an old photo Oprah kissing embattled producer Harvey Weinstein on the cheek. “From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell [Simmons’] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.”

McGowan’s tweet has also initiated a wider conversation surrounding Oprah’s ties toWeinstein and Simmons, both of whom have both been accused of sexual misconduct, with Weinstein criminally convicted of related crimes.

The derogatory tweet comes after an interview the TV icon did with Dolly Parton resurfaced, and social media users questioned the motive behind Oprah’s questions, which centered around the cosmetic procedures the country star had done and the depression she had faced.

One user commented, “i feel like oprah wanted her to be embarrassed but ms dolly said ‘nope.'”

Another added, “Oprah thought she was about to catch Dolly up with this one look at her looking into the camera,” making note of a moment in the clip that Oprah appeared to look at the camera while asking her questions.

On the other end, some users thought that people were reading too much into the snippet.

“I just can’t. People out here trying to cancel Oprah for a past Dolly interview Are we watching the same interview?” a third tweeted. “It was a great, fun interview. Also, these are things Dolly has openly talked about. I just can’t with all this. LOL.”

