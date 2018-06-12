Rose McGowan indicted on cocaine possession charge, faces up to 10 years in prison

ABC/Pawel Kaminski (LOUDOUN COUNTY, VIRGINIA) — Rose McGowan was reportedly indicted on Monday on one felony count of cocaine possession in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Court documents obtained by Washington, D.C. radio station WTOP claim that after McGowan got off a United Airlines flight at Dulles International Airport in January 2017, police discovered two bags of cocaine in the actress activist’s wallet, found next to her seat by the cleaning crew.

The charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence. Her trial date will reportedly be set Tuesday at the Loudoun County courthouse.

McGowan, who has accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her, has been a leading voice in speaking out against sexual predation in Hollywood. She has maintained her innocence, with her lawyers claiming that someone — possibly connected to Weinstein — planted the cocaine.

As for the indictment, her lawyer Jose Baez tells People, “Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren’t for her activism as a voice for women everywhere.”

