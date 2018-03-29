Roseanne Barr got congrats call from President Trump on the re-boot debut of “Roseanne”

ABC(NEW YORK) — Roseanne Barr called into Good Morning America to thank viewers, over 18 million of them, for tuning into Tuesday night’s record debut of the first two episodes of her rebooted show.

She also revealed that one of those who were excited about the show’s revival was none other than President Donald Trump. The commander-in-chief — a former TV star himself — called the comedienne to congratulate her on the record-breaking return.

Roseanne recalled to GMA, “They said, ‘Hold please for the President of the United States of America. That was just about the most exciting thing ever.”



Calling the conversation “sweet,” and “private,” Barr noted, “He’s just happy for me. I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years…It was a friendly conversation about work…and ratings.”

Roseanne is winning praise for fairly portraying a family with differing political views. Barr was reportedly adamant that her TV persona be a President Trump supporter, as she is in real life — and that apparently resonated with viewers.

An estimated 18.2 million viewers watched the show’s premiere — 10 percent more than the 1997 finale. The second episode, which aired right after the first, drew 18.6 million.

Roseanne told GMA that her viewers are appreciating that the series is providing a perspective the TV landscape — and the country — is lacking.

“The idea that people can agree to disagree is kind of missing from everything,” she said. “But that’s what we need to do as a country and you know figure out what we don’t like. Talk to each other and and you know discuss how we’re going to get it changed or fixed.”

Roseanne returns Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC. You can also catch the premiere episodes again when they’re rebroadcast this Sunday night beginning at 7:00 ET.

