Roseanne Barr joining Andrew Dice Clay for “Mr. and Mrs. America” comedy tour

James Devaney/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — A year after her Roseanne revival was pulled off the air, Roseanne Barr is hitting the road for a new comedy tour with Andrew Dice Clay.

Barr shared a promo poster for the “Mr. and Mrs. America” tour on Instagram Sunday, which features her wearing a Statue of Liberty crown and Clay wearing an Uncle Sam top hat.

“On sale next week,” she captioned it.

Barr and Clay have known each other for years; they performed together at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas earlier this year.

This tour marks Barr’s first official project since the Roseanne reboot was canceled by ABC. The cancellation came after Barr posted a controversial tweet likening former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape.”

The rest of the Roseanne cast went on to star in the spin-off series, The Conners.

Clay was most recently seen in A Star Is Born, playing the father of Lady Gaga’s character, Ally.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.