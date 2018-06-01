Roseanne Barr tells reporter, “I love all people;” Podcast host Joe Rogan says she's “not doing well”

ABC(UTAH) — Roseanne Barr spoke publicly for the first time since Tuesday, when her ABC show was canceled, telling a reporter that despite what’s happened in the past few days, “I love all people.”

Barr, 65, was approached in her home state of Utah on Thursday by a reporter from the U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail.

“I believe in one law for all people. I love all people. Thank you,” she told the reporter, who recorded the exchange on camera.

Earlier this week, after the sitcom star compared former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to a character in Planet of the Apes, ABC canceled her sitcom.

Barr initially said she would quit the social media platform after tweeting an apology to Jarrett. Instead, she’s been firing off a barrage of messages to her 860,000 followers.

She wrote late Thursday night, “I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is [the Sabbath] and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”

Earlier on Thursday, she wrote, “Please don’t compare me2 other people who have said horrible things. I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed2 correctly express myself, & caused pain2 ppl.”

Barr was scheduled to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast Friday, but Rogan said that the interview will not take place.

“She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

