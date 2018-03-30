“Roseanne” renewed for 11th season

ABC/Adam Rose(LOS ANGELES) — The Roseanne revival continues.

After premiering to massive ratings this week, Roseanne has officially been picked up for an 11th season.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey says in a statement. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”

The series, featuring its entire original cast, debuted its nine-episode 10th season on Tuesday. Ratings for the premiere hit 21.87 million average viewers.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also catch the premiere episodes again when they’re rebroadcast this Sunday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

