“Roseanne” returns tonight

ABC(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Roseanne returns to ABC tonight, and the show’s cast is just as excited as the show’s fans for the long-hoped-for reboot.

The gang’s all back — including both Beckys: Lecy [LEE-see] Goranson and her successor in the role, Sarah Chalke.

The cast is thanking co-star-turned producer Sara Gilbert for the show’s return. It was a Roseanne reunion sketch with Goodman on Gilbert’s CBS show The Talk that got the ball rolling.

“I had no idea how she took so much on her shoulders,” onscreen dad John Goodman tells ABC Radio. “And she’s doing such a great job.”

“Yep, she sure is,” Roseanne herself agreed.

“The time from the first germ of the idea and the time we had a deal with ABC was three weeks,” Goodman enthused.

“It was surreal,” Roseanne said with a laugh.

So where is the Conner family now? Not too much has changed — which is part of the original show’s appeal.

“Same old G**damned place,” Goodman says with a laugh.

“Same s*** different day,” Roseanne adds.

“Just going to paycheck to paycheck, trying to stay ahead of the man,” says Goodman.

Gilbert says of the show’s return, “I think the time was right because there’s not enough working-class families are television. I think people in Hollywood tend to get in their bubble of privilege, and write shows that cater to that…Politically, I think the family is divided, but it’s not a really a show about political … policy…We tell stories through the lens of a family…”

While Goranson takes back the role she left to Chalke when the former went to college, Chalke plays a new character close to the family. It gave the pair a unique opportunity. “Yeah, it was really cool, I mean, we never got to obviously work together the first time around. And so I was so psyched when I heard that my scenes were going to be with Lecy because we didn’t get a chance to do that before,” Chalke told us.

Sara Gilbert asked the pair, “Didn’t we do one episode that you guys were both in?”

“We did the Patty Duke opener. ‘They’re Beckys/nearly identical Beckys’ — a takeoff on the cousins, the nearly identical cousins,” Chalke recalled. “it was our first time meeting I think was that?” she asked, and Goranson agreed. “Yeah! And we were dressed in matching identical outfits,” they recalled, laughing, “and had our hair done exactly the same.”

The 10th season of Roseanne kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

