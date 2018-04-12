“Roseanne” star Emma Kenney seeking treatment to “be the best Emma that I can be”

ABC/Robert Trachtenberg(LOS ANGELES) — Roseanne star Emma Kenney has announced she’s seeking treatment to make healthier choices.

The 18-year-old actress, who plays Darlene’s daughter Harris on the show, says in a statement, “I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naïve and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21.”

She continues, “It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed. It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it.”

Kenney goes on to say that she chose to seek treatment to “be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be” and to “continue on that positive road.” She does not specific what kind of treatment she’ll be receiving.

She concludes, “I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it’s OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn’t make you weak. I’m going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I’ve always been.”

On Monday, Kenney hinted on Twitter that she’d be taking some time away from the spotlight.

“hello & goodbye (for a bit) ive decided to take a break from social media and LA for a minute,” she wrote. “this sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness.”

In addition to her role on Roseanne, Kenney has also starred for eight seasons on the Showtime series Shameless.

