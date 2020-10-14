Rosie O'Donnell looks back on coming out as gay following 9/11

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Showtime(NEW YORK) — Rosie O’Donnell opened up about her personal coming out story, which transpired in the days following the September 11 attacks.

Speaking to Red Table Talk: The Estefans on Facebook Watch, the comedian recounted what it was like to embrace her truth during such a tumultuous time in American history.

“When I came out on TV after 9/11, it was like a blip,” the former talk show host reflected on the Wednesday episode, noting that she was still “surprised that people thought I was not gay.”

Which is why, as she says, she blurted it out during one of her standup routines at Carolines on Broadway in New York City.

“I went to a comedy club and I was doing stand-up and I’m like, ‘I’m gay. Listen, 9/11 happened, I’m gay. I’m telling you all, I’m gay. In case the buildings blow up again, I’m so, so gay,’ you know,” O’Donnell furthered.

The episode, which also featured Michelle Rodriguez alongside host Gloria Estefan and her family, tackled hot button issues like sexuality and LGBT rights.

The full episode will be made available starting at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.