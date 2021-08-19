“Round 2” — Another baby on the way for Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Big-screen tough guy Jason Statham and his actress fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are apparently expecting their second child. “Taaa daahhh !! #Round 2,” Rosie wrote on Instagram today, along with some cute emoijis, and photos of her showing off her tiny baby bump in various outfits.

Wrath of Man star Statham, 54, and Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Huntington-Whiteley also have a 4-year-old son, Jack Oscar.

The celebrity couple reportedly met in 2010, and in 2016 they made a red-carpet splash at the Golden Globes, announcing they’d gotten engaged.

