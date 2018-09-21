Round 3 – 'Daredevil' returns October 19

David Lee/Netflix(NEW YORK) — The third season of the acclaimed Netflix Marvel series Daredevil will hit the streaming service October 19.

In a promo revealing the return, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock — blind lawyer for the oppressed by day, masked vigilante by night — has fallen from the light spiritually. Bloodied and partially in shadow, Cox’s character says in voiceover, “You can suffocate evil. Starve it. Lock it behind bars, but it will come back even stronger. There’s only one true way to end evil: To finish it for good.”

“Let the devil out,” he whispers, as he’s suddenly seen smirking in his black ninja mask.

When fans last saw Murdock, he was badly injured and presumed dead after the events of the team-up series The Defenders. As the proo suggests, Murdoch’s return will show that he’s losing faith in his “day job’s” ability to keep evil at bay.

Based on the comic characters created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, Daredevil also stars returning players Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson. Joanne Whalley is a new addition to the cast, as Sister Maggie, a confidante who nurses Murdoch’s bruised body and faith — and who may also be his long-lost mother.

