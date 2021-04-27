Ruby Rose calls working with Morgan Freeman “an absolute dream”

Lionsgate

Orange is the New Black alumna Ruby Rose can be seen kicking butt and taking names in the thriller Vanquish, which is now available on demand.

For the Batgirl veteran, the film gave her a chance to work with other than Dark Knight trilogy star and Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman. He plays a corrupt cop and longtime friend who blackmails Rose’s character into stealing back his ill-gotten gains from a bevy of bad guys.

“Working with Morgan Freeman was an absolute dream and obviously leading up to it, I just I couldn’t — I was pinching myself,” Ruby told ABC Audio.

She explains that the small-scale film was her first acting job since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered movie production, and the film was shot under strict safety protocols.

“I was like, ‘OK, firstly, I’m incredibly honored and so grateful to be able to go back to work because a lot of my friends hadn’t gone back to work yet,” said Rose. “And then…I get to go back to work with Morgan Freeman and [director] George Gallo, like two people that I wanted to work with for a gazillion years.”

Working with the legendary actor granted Ruby another lasting perk: If you call her cellphone, you will hear his instantly recognizable voice.

“He did my voicemail!” the actress says of Freeman. “So when you call my voicemail, it’s like, ‘Hey, you’ve called Ruby Rose, leave a message…like, maybe she’ll call you back, maybe she won’t.'”

“I’ve never even had a voicemail,” Rose laughed. “So now I’m just like utilizing this and loving it so much. Because if I don’t answer people are still happy because they got to speak to Morgan Freeman.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.