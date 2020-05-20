Ruby Rose exits CW drama 'Batwoman' after one season

Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Ruby Rose, star of the groundbreaking CW series Batwoman, dropped a bombshell on Tuesday with the announcement that she has left the show after just one season.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show,” Rose said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, just two days after the show’s season one finale.

“I am beyond appreciative to [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created…Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

After acknowledging Rose’s contributions to the success of Batwoman’s first season, the CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions issued a joint statement, insisting that they are “firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future” and “look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Batwoman, in which Rose played the titular character — a.k.a. Kate Kane — follows a social justice warrior dedicated to ridding Gotham’s streets of crime. It made TV history as the first scripted live-action TV series to feature a lesbian superhero.

The drama, which received a second season renewal in January, was forced to end its season after finishing just 20 of a planned 22 episodes. Sources tell THR that episode was Rose’s last with the show. It’s unclear if a transition to a new lead would have been set up in the two episodes that weren’t completed.

