Ruby Rose reveals she left ‘Batwoman’ due to a back injury and COVID-19

CW(LOS ANGELES) — After Ruby Rose dropped the bombshell in May that she was departing Batwoman after one season, the actress candidly revealed what led her to make the difficult decision.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 34-year-old actress explained how the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to leave the CW series.

Rose suffered a serious back injury when shooting Batwoman, which she disclosed to fans back in September.

The Australian actress said on Instagram last year, “A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed. I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord [sic].”

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough,” Rose told EW. “But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing.”

“The challenge is sort of outweighed,” she furthered. “The accomplishment and the trust that people put in you to do that role and then there’s also the vibrancy of being able to come on set and set the mood and the tone and the trust being put into it is something that’s been such an honor.”

The actress admits that, injuries aside, having her life put on pause due to COVID-19 allowed her to really think about her career.

“You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do,” detailed Rose.

While Rose is “very honored to have been able to play” Batwoman on the pioneering superhero series, she is confident that Javicia Leslie, who is next to don the bat suit, will be “fantastic.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.