Rugby match hang out reportedly spoils Russell Crowe’s appearance in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Waititi, Hemsworth, upper left; Crowe bottom – Cameron Spencer/Getty Images(AUSTRALIA) — Seeing Russell Crowe at a rugby match is nothing new — he’s an owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs club — but when he was spotted at a match with director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Australia Saturday, it created a buzz. It also spoiled a surprise.

Oscar-winner Waititi is currently in Australia shooting Thor: Love and Thunder with the stars, and seeing Crowe sitting with that gang at a recent Rabbitohs match in Australia led to the revelation that Crowe has apparently agreed to appear in a small part in the fourth Thor film, according to Deadline.

It’s not known who the Gladiator Oscar winner will be playing, but Waititi’s previous Marvel Studios installment, the blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, featured some surprise celebrity cameos: Matt Damon played Loki in a play within the film, with Hemsworth’s actor older brother, Luke, playing his brother’s God of Thunder. Sam Neill, who starred in Waititi’s film The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, portrayed Anthony Hopkins’ character, their father, Odin.

Regardless of the role’s size, it will be Crowe’s first job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He previously portrayed Superman’s Kryptonian father, Jor-El, in Man of Steel, part of the Warner Bros. superhero movie catalog.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which also stars Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale — the latter another DC Comics veteran, for his critically acclaimed turn as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy — is set to open February 11, 2022.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

