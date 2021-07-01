Rumer Willis calls out those criticizing her body: “Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for”

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rumer Wills took a stand against body shaming after fans criticized her appearance in her latest Instagram post.

The actress, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, had shared a playful photo of her posing in bright clothing on Tuesday, which drew sharp commentary from critics who claimed Willis looked too skinny and needed to eat something.

In a Wednesday Instagram story, Rumer shared an alternative photo from the shoot, saying it reflects “what I actually look like” and called out the harmful comments.

“After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took,” said Rumer, 32. “It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life.”

“Even though you may think it’s your job or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read… it’s not,” the Masked Singer alum continued, adding she will not tolerate such negativity.

“If I was really struggling with any kind of food issues (which I’m gratefully not) coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming,” said Rumer, who laid out the appropriate way for concerned fans to reach out and offer help.

“If you were actually concerned for my health and welfare or anyone you think may be actually struggling send them a dm and have a private conversation and really ask how they are doing and if they would like support,” she continued, closing her statement with, “Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.