Russell Crowe rakes in nearly $4 million from The Art of Divorce auction, including $7k for leather jock strap

Following his split from wife Danielle Spencer, Russell Crowe held a Sotheby’s Australia auction Saturday called The Art of Divorce. He put around 200 items up for bid, including movie memorabilia, art, jewelry, watches and furniture.

One of the most buzzed-about items sold was a leather jock strap Crowe wore in his 2005 film, Cinderella Man, which went for a whopping $7,000. A piece of armor he wore in Gladiator sold for $125,000 and an aluminum prop sword and spare blade combo from the film went for $70,000.

But the item that sold for the most money was a 1960 Charles Blackman painting, The Suitor, which raked in $360,000.

In total, the auction brought in nearly $4 million.

Crowe tweeted, “In case anyone is interested … $3.7m at the [actual auction] and around $350k of conversations ongoing…and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home…not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift. Hope you are happy and busy.”

The auction took place on a significant date for Crowe, April 7, which happens to be his birthday and also the date of his anniversary with Spencer.

