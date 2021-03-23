Russell Crowe, Zac Efron — and possibly Bill Murray — going on the ‘Greatest Beer Run Ever’

James Devaney/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — It seems Oscar winner Russell Crowe and Zac Efron have replaced Viggo Mortensen and Dylan O’Brien, respectively, in a big screen beer run.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Crowe and Efron will now topline the based-on-real-life book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War, by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue.

The adventure follows Donohue’s real trip to Vietnam to share some brews with a couple of his friends who were enlisted to fight in the Vietnam War.

The trade notes that the mercurial Bill Murray is also rumored to play a role, which would have him reuniting with his Kingpin and Osmosis Jones director Peter Farrelly.

The film, which may end up on Apple TV Plus, will also reunite Oscar-winning Green Book director Farrelly with that movie’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Brian Currie.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.