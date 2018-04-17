Russell Simmons legal team says $10 million rape lawsuit is a “work of pure fiction” in new response

Amanda Edwards/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons has responded to a Jane Doe lawsuit that accuses him of forcible rape and infliction of emotional distress.

In the $10 million lawsuit, which was filed March 23 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the woman alleges that she spent time with Simmons at a nightclub following a concert, and went with him to his hotel room after he told her he needed to retrieve an item. She then says the Def Jam Records co-founder sexually threatened her and her young son, who had attended the concert, and subsequently threw her on the bed and raped her.

ABC News has obtained a response filed Tuesday by Simmons’ lawyers. It states, “Plaintiff’s Complaint is a work of pure fiction. Her use of two of the most vile allegations possible – accusing well known defendant Russell Simmons of threatening to molest her son before raping her – is nothing more than an attempt by ‘Jane Doe’ to extort large sums of money from Mr. Simmons and for her lawyer to try to make a name for himself.”

Simmons’ lawyers are calling for the case to be dismissed, with the response further declaring, “While Plaintiff’s case is substantively baseless and utterly false, all three causes of action ultimately will fail on statute of limitations grounds.”

Prior to this latest legal response, Simmons issued a statement on March 26 in which he vehemently refuted the woman’s allegations.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.