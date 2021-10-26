‘Rust’ assistant director fired from a film in 2019 after on-set gun mishap

Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As the investigation continues into the accidental shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust, new details have emerged about the assistant director who handed Baldwin the prop gun that ended up killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

A producer on the movie Freedom’s Path confirms to ABC News that assistant director Dave Halls was fired from that film in 2019 after a gun mishap on set.

“First of all, our condolences go out to everyone affected by the recent tragic event in New Mexico,” the unnamed producer says in a statement.

“I can confirm that Dave Halls was fired from the set of ‘Freedom’s Path’ in 2019 after a crew member incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged,” the producer continues. “Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged. Production did not resume filming until Dave was off-site. An incident report was taken and filed at that time.”

According to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office regarding the Rust incident, Halls yelled “Cold gun!” before handing the prop weapon to Baldwin — a phrase that indicates the gun is not loaded. Halls reportedly told police he didn’t know the pistol was loaded.

