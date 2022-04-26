Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will go head-to-head in ‘The Grey Man’ in July

Netflix © 2022/Paul Abell

Chris Evans‘ re-team with Avengers series directors Joe and Anthony Russo, The Grey Man, has gotten a pair of release dates.

The action film, which pits Evans against Ryan Gosling, will hit theaters July 15, and Netflix on July 22, the streamer has announced.

Written by fellow Marvel movie vets Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the movie will have Gosling playing inmate-turned-CIA operative Court Gentry, aka The Grey Man, who finds himself in the sights of Evans’ rival secret agent, “who will stop at nothing to take him out.”

The Grey Man also stars Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard, No Time to Die‘s Ana de Armas, Matrix Resurrections‘ Jessica Henwick and — if Gosling and Evans aren’t enough good-looking dudes in a film for you — former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.