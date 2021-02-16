Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks for second time

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a generous donation to food banks for the second time this pandemic.

The Hollywood power couple has once again donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. The organizations announced the gift on their social media pages Monday.

“When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds,” Food Banks Canada wrote in a statement. “It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbors during these critical times.”

“Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds!” the organization continued. They concluded, addressing Reynolds, “You continue to be not only our favorite Canadian, but also our favorite superhero (sorry, Hugh Jackman).”

And in a statement posted to Feeding America’s Instagram Stories, Lively and Reynolds wrote, “Many of our neighbors faced hunger last year for the first time and the struggle is still not over. We’re honored to continue supporting Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in their mission to keep food on the table for families in need.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

