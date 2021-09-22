Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledge $1 million to ACLU and NAACP legal fund

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are helping out in a big way. Together the couple is gifting $1 million to the ACLU and to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The Free Guy actor shared the news on Tuesday that he and his wife would be donating to the organizations that help provide legal support and other services to fight civil injustices.

“Honoured and excited to launch this,” Reynolds shared in an Instagram Story. “THANK YOU ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties.”

Over on Twitter, the ACLU gave the celebs a shout out, announcing, “Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are announcing today a $1M grant, split between us and our friends at the @NAACP_LDF, to support the work to protect our democracy.”

The Defense Fund also took to Twitter to thank the couple for their kindness. “LDF is hugely grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for matching all gifts up to $1,000,000 split between LDF and @ACLU through October 8,” the tweet reads. “Their generosity comes at a critical time for our democracy.”

Reynolds retweeted the sentiment, adding, “We still believe in you, 2021” and encouraged his 18 million followers to chip in as well. “Let’s help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf change it together,” he wrote.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.