Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman spill all the ‘Deadpool 3’ secrets…sort of

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The internet has barely recovered from Tuesday’s news that Ryan Reynolds’ pal Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3, yet the pair is doubling down.

In a video posted to Reynolds’ Instagram Wednesday, the two stars spoiled the whole movie — only to be foiled by an overly loud Wham! classic.

According to the caption, the post sought to address “Timeline questions” and “Logan canon” and would contain an “MCU FAQ” as well as an answer to “Whether we can do this all day or not.”

The pair first addressed how Jackman’s metal-clawed character could be alive to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film, seeing as 2017’s Logan killed him off.

“I have a lot of questions, I’m sure you have a lot of questions,” Jackman says, promising answers.

Reynolds replies, “Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that.”

Ryan and Hugh then lay out the movie, only to have Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” drown them out as they excitedly mime all the action that will reportedly take place in Deadpool 3.

The music cuts out just as the pair finish, with Reynolds applauding. “Thank you, Kevin Feige!” Reynolds says of Marvel Studios’ president. “Love you, Kevin Feige!” Jackman agrees. “Thank you, MCU!”

The video ends with a slideshow of the pals together.

The post immediately went viral, with one of the first replies coming from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who wrote “YES!” followed by an extraordinary number of exclamation points.

According to Tuesday’s tease, Deadpool 3 will hit theaters September 6, 2024.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.