Ryan Reynolds celebrates after return of stolen teddy bear for which he posted $5,000 bounty

Cindy Ord/Getty Images(VANCOUVER) — Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the safe return of a very special teddy bear.

The bear belonged to 28-year-old Canadian Mara Soriano and contained a special recording of her late mother’s voice. But it went missing after it was stolen in a bag that also contained her iPad, a Nintendo Switch and other personal items.

Soriano’s search for the bear went viral and got the attention of fellow Canuck Reynolds, who posted a $5,000 reward for the teddy’s safe return, “zero questions asked.” He added, “I think we all need this bear to come home.”

Apparently, it worked. Soriano just tweeted a photo of her hugging the precious item. She credited the Deadpool star and spirits entrepreneur for the teddy’s safe return. “Break out the Aviation Gin,” she tweeted. “MAMABEAR is home!”

Reynolds re-tweeted the reunion photo, adding, “In happier news… thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome.”

By Stephen Iervolino

