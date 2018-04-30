Ryan Reynolds congratulates Marvel for “Infinity War” success by showing Deadpool's Avengers rejection letter

Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Reynolds and his alter-ego, Deadpool, gave a superheroic attaboy to Marvel Studios for the record-breaking debut of The Avengers: Infinity War.

With a picture showing Deadpool’s supposed rejection letter from The Avengers — printed on Stark Industries letterhead, no less — Reynolds noted, “From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers.”

Oh, and the letter regarding ‘Pool’s eagerness to join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? It reads, “No. Absolutely not. Go bother Professor X,” the latter, the leader of the X-Men group.

The message adds, for good measure, another. “No.”

