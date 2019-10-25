Ryan Reynolds gives 'Joker' an R-rated congrats for passing 'Deadpool's R-rated box office record

© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved/Nikos Tavernise (LOS ANGELES) — While movie industry congratulations are nothing new, leave it to Deadpool mastermind and star Ryan Reynolds to up the ante in congratulating Joker for surpassing his superhero movie as the highest-grossing R-Rated movie of all time, with earnings of over $747.5 million worldwide.

Against the posted image of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker dancing atop the South Bronx’s newest landmark — “the Joker steps” — Reynolds posted on Instagram the appropriately R-rated words: “You Mother F*****.”

A closer look at the steps reveals each bears the name of the star character in the R-rated films Joker surpassed, in ascending order, with Phoenix’s Joker literally at the top.

At the bottom is Ted, Seth Macfarlane’s titular foul-mouthed teddy bear; Mr. Grey, referring to the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie; The Wolfpack, referencing Joker director Todd Philips’ first blockbuster, The Hangover; Hugh Jackman, Reynolds’ frenemy and star of Logan; Jesus, meaning Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ; Pennywise, the clown from It; Neo, referring to Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Reloaded — and of course, now second to Joker, Deadpool, Reynolds’ alter-ego.

As of Wednesday, Joker had earned nearly $256.3 million in the U.S. alone after three-and-a-half weeks in theaters.

