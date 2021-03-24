Ryan Reynolds hilariously announces new release date for his oft-pandemic-delayed ‘Free Guy’

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Like many other movies, Ryan Reynolds’ forthcoming action comedy Free Guy has seen its release date bumped multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this time, he’s really sure that the film — initially slated for last July — will now be released on August 13.

Kinda.

The actor poked fun at the movie’s moving debut date with a video tweet, set to Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” as was the film’s trailer.

“Hey guys, awesome news” Ryan opens, apparently trying to put on a brave face. “I know we’ve had a few hiccups, but this time it’s a hundred percent locked in. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my entire life as long as I live.”

He adds, “The new release date is –” before the shot cuts to another video of Reynolds spinning to the camera, and saying “August 13” in a poorly overdubbed addition.

Free Guy — also starring Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, and Emmy-winning Killing Eve star Jodie Comer — has Ryan playing a workaday dude who realizes he’s actually a non-player-character in the dangerous world of a Grand Theft Auto-like video game.

Free Guy will be released by 20th Century Films, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.