Ryan Reynolds on “bait” headline about him wanting to be James Bond: “I was not even remotely serious”

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Ryan Reynolds has thrown cold water on a headline in U.K. newspaper The Times of London that he wanted to play James Bond.

“I hear they’re looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested,” said the film star and Aviation American Gin owner in the article.

The Times ran with the headline that Deadpool wanted to slip into Daniel Craig‘s tux, but hours later, Reynolds took to social media to say not so fast. Or, as he responded on Twitter to a fan who endorsed the idea, “No no no.”

“I promise you I was not even remotely serious here,” Reynolds replied to The Times‘ tweet, adding the Mad Max: Fury Road GIF of Tom Hardy saying, “That’s bait.”

Well, at least that Reynolds fan can take comfort in watching Ryan in a James Bondian adventure, his latest film, Red Notice, on Netflix.

