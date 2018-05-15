Ryan Reynolds talks “Deadpool 2”, and his daughter's budding career as singer

ABC(NEW YORK) — Hours after the New York premiere of Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds stopped by Good Morning America to talk about the new film, his life as a father to two girls, and more.

With the bar set set so high after the success of the first movie in 2016, Reynolds said he’s happy that most of the initial reviews for Deadpool 2 have been positive because he has an “unquenchable thirst for approval.” He said the acclaim is a reflection of the work everyone involved in the movie did.

“It’s the role of a lifetime for me,” Reynolds said of his potty-mouthed hero.

The role of a lifetime needed the soundtrack of a lifetime, and Deadpool 2 went for a legend in Celine Dion. Her new song for the film is called “Ashes” and also features Reynolds’ character in the music video.

While thinking about whom they could sign on for the soundtrack, Reynolds said he thought about who had the last great ballad for a movie. What immediately came to mind was Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” from Titanic.

“So, I wrote her a letter,” he revealed. “Somehow, some way, she said, ‘Yes.'”

But Dion may have some competition if and when Deadpool 3 arrives because Reynolds may have a budding singer at home. The father of two girls with wife Blake Lively recently found out his daughter James was featured in the Taylor Swift song, “Gorgeous.”

“That was a voice memo that ended up on a song,” he said. “My daughter has a terrible ego problem after that.”

Even with the ego, Reynolds is happy to be wrapping up promotion for the film so he can “get a couple weeks just to be a dad.”

“I’m excited to stay put for a min,” he told GMA.

