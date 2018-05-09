Ryan Reynolds tweaks Marvel's “spoilers” memo to promote “Deadpool 2”

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) From the guy who brought you a Deadpool 2 poster “from the studio that killed Wolverine” comes Ryan Reynolds’ latest send-up promoting his movie’s May 18 debut.

Weeks ago, directors Joe and Anthony Russo posted a picture of a Marvel Studios memo in which they implored fans not to ruin the surprises throughout their latest hit, Avengers: Infinity War. The memo was being held down by villain Thanos’ fearsome Infinity Gauntlet, and capped with the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

That’s all the inspiration Deadpool needed.

Reynolds just posted a picture of a memo framed by not only Deadpool’s gloved hand, but also the paws of a dog and a cat, and a baby’s hand — the latter likely a reference to a scene in the first film.

In the memo, Reynolds/Deadpool and his alter ego Wade Wilson jokingly ask for similar discretion in “maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious moustache.”

The memo explains, “Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot. One of them is not Ryan Reynolds. We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f****** word about the fun s*** in the movie. Cause it would be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?”

Like the Russos’ message, Deadpool’s ends with a custom hashtag: “WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence”.

Also of note, 20th Century Fox is crossed out on the letterhead, replaced with “TBD,” a reference to the imminent sale of the studio’s entertainment properties.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.