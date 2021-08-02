Ryan Reynolds unveils his CG-buff self as DUDE in ‘Free Guy’ teaser

20th Century Films/Maximum Effort

Ryan Reynolds has teased his new movie Free Guy with a major reveal: how he got massively buff to play DUDE, an enforcer in his image designed to take out his character Guy in the movie’s video game world.

Well, to be fair, computer graphics took care of his transformation, but Ryan doesn’t admit it. He explains in voiceover how he always hears “actors complain about how hard their movie workouts are,” adding, “I’ll tell you, I don’t have time for that.”

His transformation only took a week, he admits, sporting surfer blonde hair and huge fake caps on his teeth.

Starting the day with a smoothie made from eggs, “human muscle” and, naturally, a splash of Ryan’s Aviation Gin, buff Ryan expressed, “it’s organic, and completely illegal.”

Showing his new form stretching a familiar suit over his comically huge frame, Ryan says, “Sure, I don’t fit into the Deadpool suit anymore, but life is about growth…hormones.”

As his pecs bounce, showing off a tattoo of Guy’s blue shirt, “Next Level Reynolds” also says he fathered his last child while in that shape, and as a result, the baby came out full-grown — and wearing shoes. “That was weird for Blake,” he says of wife Blake Lively.

Starring Oscar winner Taika Waititi, Killing Eve Emmy winner Jodie Comer and Get Out scene stealer Lil’ Rel Howery, the pandemic-delayed Free Guy opens August 13, from 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

