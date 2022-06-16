Ryan Reynolds wishes his pal Hugh Jackman well with sweet video montage following COVID-19 diagnosis

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Ryan Reynolds chose a cute way to wish his buddy Hugh Jackman well following news The Music Man lead had contracted COVID-19 a second time.

The Deadpool star posted to Instagram a montage of the pair together — and he didn’t shy away from using clips of their many internet jabs at each other to boot.

“Feel better,” Ryan captioned the clip.

For his part, Jackman is keeping busy during his downtime.

On Instagram, he posted an outtake of a video of him and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, dressed to the nines. Unlike his sharp tux and tails, Jackman’s delivery was anything but smooth as he flubs his line to the camera and blows a raspberry.

“Things to do when you have covid. Again,” he posted. “Clean out your iPhone photos and videos.”

As reported, the Tony winner will be missing his Music Man performances while he recovers and will return to Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Wednesday, June 22.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.