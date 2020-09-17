RZA explains why his Wu-Tang Saga Emmy nod has officially “been one of the highlights of [his] summer”

Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, Wu-Tang founder RZA is still reeling over the moment when he first learned that he had been nominated for an Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music Emmy for his Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

“When I got that Emmy nod, first of all, I didn’t expect it,” RZA tells ABC Audio. “And when it came, I kind of didn’t believe it because I wasn’t reaching for it. I just was creating art.”

“And when they said, ‘Yo, yo. You got nominated for the Emmy.’ I was like, ‘Huh?,'” he recalls. “I didn’t believe it at first…And then it kept popping up like… emails from the Hulu team and the Imagine [Television Studios] team, ‘Congratulations. Congratulations.'”

Although he wrote the score for his Hulu drama series, RZA is not selfish when it comes to his Emmy nod. The gifted composer, producer and director calls the honor “not just an Emmy for [himself, but] an Emmy for our show.” He’s also just as humble when it comes to an actual Emmy win, adding he’s thankful for the recognition which has made him feel “so much happier and joy.”

“I don’t normally kind of geek out on things, but I really felt it was a nice surprise for me,” RZA says. “COVID has been some downers for this year and definitely for the summer. So that has been one of the highlights of my summer — is that Emmy nomination.”

The 2020 Emmy Awards air September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

