S.O.S.: Orlando Bloom's Morse code tattoo honoring his son spells his name wrong

Paul Archuleta/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Lesson be learned, when you’re about to get a tattoo in another language, have an expert check it out before you ink it up.

Orlando Bloom’s heart was in the right place when he got a new tattoo in honor of his nine year old son Flynn. However, there’s one glaring issue with it — somehow, Flynn’s name is spelled wrong.

Showing off his new tat on Tuesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean star teased in the caption, “new #tattoo can you guess who?” In a subsequent photo, Bloom poses proudly with his tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi.

The tattoo features a series of numbers and Morse code between two thin black lines. After fielding some incorrect guesses, the 43-year-old later replied to a fan “It’s Flynn in MORSE CODE and his dob and time.”

Unfortunately, the sweet gesture was quickly overshadowed by the fact that the tattoo spells out “Frynn” instead of “Flynn” in Morse code.

Thankfully, it appears the minor error will soon become a thing of the past. On Bercsenyi’s personal Instagram, the tattoo artist admitted, “yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed” along with a smile emoji.

Bloom shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who has since welcomed another son — Myles — with her husband, CEO Evan Spiegel.

As for the actor, he’s about to walk down the aisle with fiancé Katy Perry.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.