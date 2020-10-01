Sacha Baron Cohen tackles COVID-19, American politics in trailer for 'Borat' sequel

Amazon Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Sacha Baron Cohen is back — and as outlandish as ever — in the trailer for the Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Following the 2006 debut of the loose-cannon character that is Borat, mastermind Cohen is stepping back into his famous “mankini,” now made out of surgical masks, to journey from Kazakhstan to America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the just-released trailer, Borat reveals that he’s returning to the United States to carry out a secret mission. “I here to give my daughter as a gift to someone close to the throne,” he says in a voiceover, the camera panning to a shot of the White House.

Plenty of shenanigans await the father-daughter duo, ranging from staying at a stranger’s cabin in the woods to quarantine from COVID-19, to bursting into a Mike Pence rally wearing a Donald Trump mask with his daughter thrown over his shoulder, yelling through the crowd, “I brought the girl for you!”

The film, which in its entirety is titled, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was filmed in secret earlier this year.

Deadline reports that Subsequent was the first movie made during the mass production shutdown due to COVID-19. Cohen flew to America as COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted this summer to shoot the film with a limited crew.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm debuts on Amazon Prime on October 23.

By Cillea Houghton

