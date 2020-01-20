SAG Awards 2020: Complete winners list
(LOS ANGELES) –The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and many recent Golden Globe winners added another trophy to their collections.
Parasite, a South Korean film about class warfare, took top honors for best ensemble performance, becoming the first foreign language film ever to win. Meanwhile, individual awards went to Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Renée Zellweger (Judy), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story). All four earned Golden Globes for their roles and are also nominated for Academy Awards.
On the TV side, ensemble awards went to the casts of The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Individual awards went to Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Tony Shaloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Fosse/Verdon stars Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. Waller-Bridge and Williams also recently won Golden Globes.
Here is the complete list of winners:
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Lifetime Achievement Award
Robert De Niro