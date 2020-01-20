SAG Awards 2020: Complete winners list

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE(LOS ANGELES) –The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and many recent Golden Globe winners added another trophy to their collections.

Parasite, a South Korean film about class warfare, took top honors for best ensemble performance, becoming the first foreign language film ever to win. Meanwhile, individual awards went to Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Renée Zellweger (Judy), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story). All four earned Golden Globes for their roles and are also nominated for Academy Awards.

On the TV side, ensemble awards went to the casts of The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Individual awards went to Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Tony Shaloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Fosse/Verdon stars Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. Waller-Bridge and Williams also recently won Golden Globes.

Here is the complete list of winners:

FILM



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

TELEVISION



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert De Niro