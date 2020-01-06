Sailor Brinkley-Cook encourages mom Christie Brinkley to embrace the silver fox look

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Model Christie Brinkley is starting off 2020 with a dose of self love for her natural hair color, which is “more silver than gold.”

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor, opened up on Sunday about her snap decision to stop highlighting her hair in an honest Instagram post.

“I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home,” the 65-year-old explained in a selfie that shows off her new color. “As a result I have gone back to my roots …and boy was I was ever surprised to see my “nature’s highlights” are more silver than gold!”

Brinkley doesn’t seem too upset by her silver streaks as she is seen striking a confident pose in a sultry bikini selfie.

She then posed a question to fans asking if she should “embrace the silver” or “go for the gold” before her stint on QVC this Wednesday, where she will be selling her Bellissima Prosecco sparkling wines.

While fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with praise, telling the model she looks gorgeous no matter what hair color she settles on, her daughter made a passionate plea to love the one she naturally has.

“Yas silver FOX,” Sailor Brinkley-Cook enthusiastically commented. The 21-year-old famously stepped in for her mom on DWTS after a devastating wrist injury, but was sadly eliminated in week six of the competition.

Brinkley revealed on Instagram that she and her family enjoyed a “magical” vacation in Turks and Caicos when her silver hair made its official debut. Only time will tell if it will be here to stay.

