Sam Heughan talks filming 'Outlander' love scenes with COVID precautions

Starz(NEW YORK) — During an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan Thursday, Sam Heughan answered the burning question on every Outlander fans’ minds: How will they film the show’s steamy love scenes with COVID-19 safety protocols?

“Yeah, I guess I’ve gotta now stay two meters apart from my costar, so that could provide some really interesting love scenes,” he said. “We’ll see.”

He assured that as far as he knows, there will still be love scenes between his character Jamie and Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe, in the upcoming sixth season of the Starz drama.

So far, shooting on season six hasn’t begun yet, but production will be starting again soon.

“I’ve been in a few times for costume fittings and yeah, it’s just we’re gonna have to adapt,” Heughan said. “You know, we’re gonna have to look at a new way of working around it. But we’re getting there, you know? So I’m excited. I’m excited to go back to work.”

In the meantime, Heughan and his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish have written a book that comes out November 3. It’s called Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.

The book is a companion to Heughan and McTavish’s upcoming Scottish travel show, Men in Kilts.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.