Samantha Bee apologizes for calling Ivanka Trump an expletive

TBS(NEW YORK) — Samantha Bee issued an apology Thursday for using an expletive to describe first daughter Ivanka Trump on her TBS show Full Frontal Wednesday night.

The host referred to Trump as a “feckless c—” during her taped broadcast, which has resulted in sponsors State Farm and AutoTrader suspending their advertising.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee tweeted. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

TBS tweeted its own statement: “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Bee’s comment came when she was criticizing the Trump administration’s policy of separating parents and children who have tried to enter the United States without proper documentation. Citing a photo Ivanka shared to Instagram several days ago featuring her holding her young son, Bee slammed the first daughter, who works in the White House, as “oblivious.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders addressed the controversy, stating, “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Some are wondering why TBS hasn’t canceled Bee’s show following the swift action by ABC after Roseanne Barr made racist comments about former Barack Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. Though Barr later apologized, ABC Entertainment condemned the comedian’s words and canceled Barr’s popular sitcom Roseanne.

