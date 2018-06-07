Samantha Bee in first episode since controversial expletive: “I never intended to hurt anyone”

TBS(NEW YORK) — Samantha Bee returned to television Wednesday night, just a week after calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” on her TBS late-night show Full Frontal.

In the new episode, Bee addressed her controversial remarks at the top of the show.

“It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it,” she said. “This time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it, and I do apologize for that.”

Bee explained that a lot of women have heard the expletive “at the worst times of their lives” and don’t want to reclaim it.

“I don’t want to inflict more pain on them,” she continued. “I want this show to be challenging, and I want it to be honest. I never intended to hurt anyone — except Ted Cruz.”

Bee went on to joke that men were also offended about the use of the word, but that she doesn’t care about offending men. What she does care about is that her word choice took the spotlight away from important news, like migrant children. She offered them an apology, as well.

“I should’ve known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policies. I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them; to them, I am also sorry,” she said.

Bee closed out her speech by addressing the idea of civility.

“I’m really sorry that I said that word but you know what, civility is just nice words,” she said. “Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions.”

For those still worried about Bee’s foul mouth, she jokingly introduced viewers to her new panel of censors who will edit everything that she says!

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.