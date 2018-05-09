Sanaa Lathan refutes the “bizarre” rumor that she actually bit Beyoncé

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been over a month since Tiffany Haddish claimed that an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé at an after party in December 2017, but Sanaa Lathan — who was named as the possible culprit– is once again denying she had anything to do with the incident.

“Yeah, it blew up. And I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” she tells Health magazine. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.”

She continued, “I adore Beyonce. I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre.”

Lathan could very well be telling in truth. In April, Beyoncé stepfather, Richard Lawson told ABC Radio that incident never happened.

“It was something that was blown out of proportion and Tiffany just got a ride from doing it,” Lawson said. “[Tiffany’s] numbers probably jumped up. Other people jumped on the bandwagon and it’s all a bunch of B.S. It’s not real… It’s not true.”

