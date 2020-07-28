Sandra Bullock rings in 56th birthday with socially distanced party with Jennifer Aniston

Rich Fury/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Although COVID-19 may have altered Sandra Bullock’s plans to celebrate the big 5-6 in style, she still managed to pull off a fun and memorable birthday bash with her friends.

The Bird Box star invited some of her closest friends, including Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Paulson for her little get together on Sunday.

According to photos shared by attendees, Bullock made sure everyone abided by social distancing guidelines.

“Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love,” Aniston posted to her Instagram Stories, sharing the fun selfie Practical Magic star snapped of her intimate party. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!”

She also threw in several red heart and a party face emoji.

The snap was taken in an outdoor patio setting with a decorative box of succulents situated on the table and shows all the attendees, who are sitting apart from each other, sporting face masks.

However, it’s apparent that everyone is having a great time and smiling broadly with Aniston and Paulson — who also shared the image to her respective IG stories — making goofy gestures with their hands. Also pictured was Holland Taylor, who is genially waving at the camera.

Aniston and Bullock have been friends for years and even interviewed each other in February for Interview magazine where the two ribbed each other about actor Tate Donovan — whom they both dated in the 90s.

The two women joked that he definitely had “a type.”

Bullock turned 56 on July 26.

