Sandra Oh delivers impassioned speech at “Stop Asian Hate Rally”

Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(PENNSYLVANIA) — Killing Eve star Sandra Oh lent her voice to a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in Pittsburgh on Saturday, following a deadly shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas that claimed the lives of eight people.

“Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you, and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other,” said Oh, speaking to a masked crowd in a video posted by radio station KDKA. “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.”

“I know many of us in our community are very scared,” the 49-year-old actress continued. “And I understand that. And one way to get through our fear is to reach out to our communities. I will challenge everyone here, if you see something will you help me?”

Oh went on to lead the protesters in chants saying, “I am proud to be Asian.”

Oh addressed the deadly Atlanta shooting in a statement Thursday on Instagram, writing, “I send loving kindness and support to the families of the eight souls murdered in Georgia on March 16. And to all the victims of racist violence.”

“I am devastated and profoundly angry. I know many of you are scared but let us not be afraid,” she added, along with the hashtag, “#itsanhonorjusttobeasian.

By George Costantino

