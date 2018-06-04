Sara Gilbert “stands by” ABC's decision to cancel “Roseanne”

Johnny Vy/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene on ABC’s just-canceled reboot of Roseanne, spoke out about the controversy Monday on CBS’ The Talk, the show on which she is a panelist.

Acknowledging that it had been a “difficult week,” Gilbert started by saying that “a lot of people have been hurt” by ABC’s decision to scrap the show, following a tweet by star Roseanne Barr which many perceived as racist.

She added, “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made.”

Fellow panelist Sheryl Underwood responded to Gilbert by saying, “As a black woman who is a comedienne, I’m very very proud of Channing Dungey, who is the president of ABC Entertainment and, as Spike Lee says, a lot of people came together to ‘do the right thing.’ And I’m happy to see that it was done swiftly.”

As the audience applauded, another panelist, Julie Chen, added, “Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message, that’s for sure.”

